VIDEO: New Hampshire motorcycle crash survivor speaks to 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts resident who was one of the survivors of a deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire back in June, is on the way to recovery.

Seven motorcyclists were killed after a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into a group of motorcycles in Randolph, New Hampshire. Three others were injured, but survived; one of them was Joshua Morin of Dalton, Massachusetts.

Morin received very serious injuries in the crash, including multiple broken bones, and he underwent numerous operations. Fortunately, he is now feeling a lot better.

He told 22News that he feels grateful to have survived and to have escaped without even more lasting injuries.

“Now, I’m home. I’ve still got some stuff to do, still got to fix my leg up a little more, and do some work on my knee. Otherwise, I’m doing really well. I could have lost my leg, I could have lost my ankle. I should have lost both of them, but I didn’t, so somebody out there is looking after me, and has a mission for me to go on as soon as I can.” Josh Morin

Morin, who is a Marine Corps veteran, will be the VIP guest at this Sunday’s Veterans Day Barbecue, hosted by Indian Motorcycle of Springfield, which is located at 962 Southampton Road in Westfield.

The event, which runs from noon to 4:00 p.m., is free for veterans and costs $20 for non-vets. Proceeds will go toward the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke.

