VIDEO: New electric Hummer is 1000 horsepower and 0-60 in 3 seconds

(CBS NEWS) –The gas guzzling Hummer was taken off the market 10 years ago as Americans started choosing vehicles with better miles to the gallon. Now the Hummer is back and there’s no gas required.

The voice of basketball great LeBron James unveiled the new GMC Hummer EV on Tuesday (10/20.) It’s a 1,000 horsepower, all-electric truck loaded with the latest technology, capable of going 350 miles on a charge, and zero to 60 miles per hour in just three seconds. The vehicle’s “crabwalk” lets you turn the front and rear wheels to crawl around obstacles. “This is a super truck and this is the only super truck that does what this Hummer is going to do,” says General Motors president Mark Reuss.

Electric vehicles currently make up about 2% of cars on U.S. roads, but GM is investing $2.2 billion to convert a Detroit-area factory to build electrics, including the new Hummer equipped with GM’s Ultium batteries. GMC says the new Hummer can get a 100-mile charge in 10 minutes. “Anybody that used to like Hummers will like this Hummer even more and be proud of what it does from an environmental sustainability standpoint,” Reuss says.

In the 1990s, Arnold Schwarzenegger used his star power help to turn the hulking military Humvee into a civilian SUV like no other, an unapologetic gas guzzler with attitude that could go anywhere but was so big it didn’t always fit in parking spaces. GM added the H2 and smaller H3 before Hummer fell out of favor during the Great Recession.

Matt Dross has a 2008 H3 and is excited the Hummer is coming back. He says it’s a vehicle he would think about getting and “just a unique vehicle that you can take anywhere that other vehicles can’t go.”

MotorTrend’s Sean Holman says he’s really impressed with the vehicle’s power. “I think they’ve done a good job of toeing that line of staying true to what people remember Hummer being without any of the negativity that maybe was with the brand when it was killed off,” he says.

The new GMC Hummer EV goes into production next year and starts at about $80,000.

