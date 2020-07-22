VIDEO: Motorcyclist swept away by flood waters

NEPAL (CNN) –A motorcyclist felt the full brunt of floodwaters as he and his bike were pushed off the road and over a steep drop in Nepal.

Eyewitness video captured the moment people rushed into the fast moving water to rescue the rider and his bike.

Nepal has been battling flash floods and landslides that have killed at least 134 people since June. Dozens of others are feared to be missing, officials have said.

Incessant rains have lashed Nepal for days as landslides and floodwater swept away homes, destroyed roads, bridges and inundated large swathes of farmlands.

Officials in the weather forecasting office in Kathmandu said heavy rains are expected through Wednesday evening.

Landslides and flash floods are a common occurrence in mountainous Nepal during the June-September monsoon every year.

