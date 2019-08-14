VIDEO: Motorcycle rider taunts police with wheelies during chase

BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist appeared to be taunting police in North Texas during a chase that was captured on an officer’s dash camera on Saturday.

Police from the Tarrant County city of Blue Mound said the suspect could be seen fleeing from officers after an attempted traffic stop.

In the video, the man could be seen doing wheelies while appearing to stand on the motorcycle. He eludes police through highways and weaves in and out of traffic.

Towards the end of the seven-minute long video, the motorcyclist no longer appears in sight.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect. “We have identified the rider. Sebastian, aka: “Baby Jesus” you need to come speak to us regarding this incident or we can come to you. We could have a come to ‘Baby Jesus’ meeting,” the department said.