VIDEO: Motorcycle dragged under tanker bursts into flames

RICHMOND (CBS SF) —Officials said it appeared the incident began when a motorcycle merging onto the freeway at the Hilltop Drive on-ramp lost control and spun out. The motorcycle was caught under the truck trailer and dragged onto the shoulder where the truck’s engine compartment caught fire.

An 8,000 gallon tanker truck caught fire on I-80 near Hilltop Drive Saturday afternoon, triggering a shelter-in-place order for nearby Richmond neighborhoods and a traffic nightmare in the westbound lanes well into the evening hours.

Crews work to extinguish a tanker truck fire on Interstate 80 in Richmond. (CBS)

The blaze was reported shortly before 11 a.m., when flames were seen coming from the engine compartment of the double-tanker on westbound I-80 near Hilltop Drive.

A Sig-alert was issued about 11 a.m. The freeway was closed in both directions starting at Hilltop Drive.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 reopened to traffic shortly after 2 p.m., but just one westbound lane was opened as of 9 p.m. while crews cleaned up the accident scene. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 7 p.m.

Remarkably, neither the motorcyclist nor the truck driver was injured, according to the CHP.

The CHP is investigating but alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office earlier had issued an evacuation order for the Fairmede Hilltop and Rollingwood Hills Memorial Park neighborhood of Richmond. The evacuation order was downgraded to a shelter-in-place a few minutes later.

Residents in those areas were allowed to return home but were asked to go inside and close all windows and doors, according to an alert posted on the Contra Costa County Community Warning System site.

