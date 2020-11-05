VIDEO: Motorcycle cop nearly mowed down during chase

Posted: / Updated:

VAN NUYS, Cal. (CBS NEWSPATH) — A spark-flying chase ended in a Van Nuys cul-de-sac after the driver almost wiped out a motorcycle officer as he tried to escape. The chase started on the 405. The California Highway Patrol tried to stop the driver because the gray Nissan SUV had a blown tire and was driving on the rim. The suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and hit multiple cars during the chase. In the end, he tried to run away but was arrested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

