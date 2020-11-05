VIDEO: Motorcycle cop nearly mowed down during chase

FRUITDALE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- A local woman is still fighting for her life after the motorcycle crash that killed her husband. Now the community is rallying behind her.

Alabama troopers say William Shawn Heathcock was riding his motorcycle on U.S. 45 on October 20th, his wife was on the back according to friends. Troopers say another vehicle suddenly slowed and Heathcock had to swerve to avoid it. That's when his 2006 Harley Davidson left the road. He and his wife, Wanda, both had to be taken to hospitals by helicopter.