Video: Motorcycle and biker burst into flames after Florida crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WINK/CBS Newspath/BIKER DAD) — Police say a motorcycle and a biker both burst into flames after a crash in Cape Coral Florida. Police say the biker was speeding when it hit a Porsche stopped at a intersection waiting to make a left turn.

Both the Yamaha motorcycle and the Porsche Cayman involved in the crash were trying to clear an intersection on a yellow traffic signal, according to the CCPD report. The motorcycle was traveling north in the center lane of Del Prado Boulevard South approaching SE 26th Street. The Porsche was stopped in the southbound, left-hand turn lane, attempting to turn left onto SE 26th Street.

The motorcycle and its driver caught fire and were put out by firefighters. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While speed was determined to be a contributing factor in the crash, alcohol was not.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

