VIDEO: Huge turnout honors members of Thin Blue Line bikers killed in Texas tragedy

HELOTES, Tex. (WOIA/CNN)– It was a somber day Sunday for more than 1,000 people who came together to honor four men, active or former, military and police, killed last month while riding with their motorcycle club.





A huge turnout, about 1,000 bikes in Helotes Sunday morning as members of local truck clubs and motorcycle clubs came to pay tribute to the fallen members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

From Helotes, they all hopped on their bikes and got in their trucks and formed a convoy to the crash site, just south of Kerrville.

“We’re combining law enforcement – that thin blue line that we represent – and the biker community. And we step up. The whole biker community does,” said Allen Turner.

Three of those killed were members of the Chicago chapter of the Thin Blue Line Club. The fourth was a club ambassador from Houston.

“The fact that so many in the times we’re living in right now are willing to come out and show support for our fallen military and police brethren is an absolutely amazing thing. It is jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring and I am absolutely humbled,” said Robert Steinle.

The man police say crashed into them, 28-year-old Ivan Robles-Navejas faces several counts of Intoxication Manslaughter.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: