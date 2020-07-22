VIDEO: Friends, family hold procession for life-long classic car collector

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) –-Friends and family celebrated the life of a Mankato man tonight by hitting the streets in style. A parade of classic cars made their way through Mankato Tuesday afternoon as a tribute to Phil Deegan. Phil had a passion for cars and tractors. He’d fix them up and display them on his front lawn.

“He loved anything with wheels on it, anything with a motor in it. and if you liked them he liked you,” said Deegan’s son Dan, “just hope he rides to the sky good I mean.” Phil Deegan was able to take one last drive before he passed away last week surrounded by his family. The 73-year-old told his son he owned around 150 cars during his lifetime.

