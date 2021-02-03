VIDEO: Drivers doing donuts shut down California highway

Biker Dad

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (CBS13/CBS NEWSPATH) — A sideshow brought freeway traffic to a halt Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. Eastbound Highway 50 became a parking lot as a few vehicles spun out and did donuts near the Interstate 5 interchange, leaving dark tire marks on the road. Several spectators stood on the road and filmed the vehicles in the sideshow. One person held the flag of Mexico out of a truck window as a man filmed on his cellphone and smoke billowed from the truck’s tires.
No injuries were reported. Traffic on westbound 50 also slowed as people watched the sideshow from the other side of the freeway. Drivers on eastbound 50 were stopped for approximately 15 minutes.

