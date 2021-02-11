VIDEO: CHiPs, Top Gear star Dax Shepard on raising his daughters on motorcycles

|(AP) –When “Top Gear America” host Dax Shepard had the idea to deck out his 70s van with an airbrushed, “scantily clad” mural of he and his wife Kristen Bell, it wasn’t the producers who needed convincing, but his wife. “Well, that was made more complicated by the fact that my wife, of course, is much more famous than me,” he said. “I go, ‘Hun, I got this great bit, but it will involve you scantily clad in an airbrushed mural.
‘”Despite her feedback that the mural wasn’t “very empowering to women,” Dax told her that he was “honoring the 70s van tradition.” “We can’t pretend it was a different time,” he joked. Shepard hosts “Top Gear America” alongside Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon and his 70s-inspired van appears on an overlanding episode.
While Shepard gets to enjoy car banter with Corddry and Bovingdon on the show, he tries to also share his love of cars and motorcycles with his daughters. Shepard says he is “trying to do (his) part” in helping women feel comfortable in the automotive space.”Both of my girls who are six and seven, both ride motorcycles quite well,” said Shepard. “And what is evident from how they like it, because they have no context of if they should or shouldn’t have an interest in it, what it has shown me is like, oh, there isn’t a boy drive to do that or girl drive to do that.”
Shepard says that while riding the motorcycles his daughters get to enjoy a sense of control that they usually don’t have .”They have the throttle in their hand; they have the brake in their hand,” he said. “I just think there’s some real confidence building about that activity that I like.” “Top Gear America” is available for streaming on the MotorTrend app.
