VIDEO: Bikers for Trump even has riders in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of motorcyclists rode through Jerusalem early on Friday in support of U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of next week’s election.

The motorbike parade, together with sports cars, drove from central Israel and finished at the U.S. Embassy.

Supporters waved flags bearing the words: “Israel 4 Trump” and “Trump 2020”.

One Trump supporter, Tim Boer, said he took the day off to attend the event.

“There was not a chance I was going to miss a ride for Trump,” he said.

In his term in office, Trump has recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the American embassy there.

He also recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Earlier this year, the U.S. brokered diplomatic pacts between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

