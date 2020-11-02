VIDEO: Bikers for Trump even has riders in Israel

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of motorcyclists rode through Jerusalem early on Friday in support of U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of next week’s election.

The motorbike parade, together with sports cars, drove from central Israel and finished at the U.S. Embassy.  

Supporters waved flags bearing the words: “Israel 4 Trump” and “Trump 2020”.  

One Trump supporter, Tim Boer, said he took the day off to attend the event.

“There was not a chance I was going to miss a ride for Trump,” he said.  

In his term in office, Trump has recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the American embassy there.

He also recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Earlier this year, the U.S. brokered diplomatic pacts between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook