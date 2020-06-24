VIDEO: Biker caught up in insane hit and run speaks about near-death

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (CNN) — A California man was arrested Saturday for a hit-and-run incident that has to be seen to be believed. Luckily some drivers who saw what happened recorded the amazing scene. The cell phone video is stunning, a minivan speeding east down the 91 Freeway outside of Corona California with a motorcycle lodged in its front bumper trailing a fiery stream of sparks.

If your jaw is on the ground, imagine being the guy who was on that bike. Rider Chain Arunritthirot saw the video this morning, “Oh this guy did try to kill me. Those weren’t the words, there was a lot more foul language. I feel like it was intentional, like he hunted me down.”

It was just before 8 Saturday when he says he got hit from behind so suddenly that when he landed, some 200 feet away in the middle of the freeway, he had no idea what happened. CHP estimates he was going 65 when the minivan hit him going 70 and kept going.

“Those people pulled me over and were like ‘where’s my bike at?’ my bike was nowhere to be seen and it was just like, uh it was crazy” said Arunritthirot. As he waited for help, Will Ross and Natalie Duran were following the sparking minivan calling CHP and recording. “my first thought was ‘oh my gosh where is this poor motorcyclist, what happened to him?'” said Duran. Ross added, “the best I kept trying to describe to the 911 operator was it literally looked like I witnessed something out of a movie. It was shocking. I’ve never seen anything like it before in my life.”

CHP says the hit and run driver exited the freeway where the bike fell off the bumper. The driver kept going, crashing into a fence about a mile away before CHP says the driver fled on foot. Unbelievably, arunritthirot has no broken bones or internal bleeding. He was wearing a helmet, gloves, and boots. He was even able to walk when paramedics arrived. He admits he might still be in shock. But says when he saw the video, “my main thought is my poor bike, its never gonna be ok again. I can’t fix it.”

Arunritthirot wasn’t always in such good spirits — he says his hands hurt so much, he was screaming in the hospital. He’s home now… And hoping to thank Duran and Ross in person As well as the man and woman who helped him off the freeway.

