Victim in Cleveland’s deadly motorcycle club shooting identified; 18 shot, 1 killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police say Lee Andre Dickson was killed Saturday night in a shootout that injured 17 others.

Police responded to the 3800 block of E. 93rd St. around 11:30 p.m.

Cleveland police described the scene as “chaotic” and “dangerous.”

Police say the Omens Motorcycle Club was holding an anniversary party and that members of other local and national clubs were there as well.

According to police, they’re still interviewing witnesses and victims and say some of them are possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (216)25-CRIME.

There’s a vigil for Dickson 7 p.m. Monday at the shooting scene. Cleveland police say due to the anticipation of a large number of people at the vigil, East 93rd Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Aetna Road to Prince Avenue beginning at 6 p.m.

