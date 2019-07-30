Veterans roll out to Sturgis to help other vets

WEST JORDAN, Ut. (CBS NEWSPATH) — A group of veterans are on their way from Utah to this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

They are riding together on their motorcycles as part of “Veterans Charity Ride,” which is now in its fifth year.

“Veterans Charity Ride,” or VCR, is a non-profit organization founded by veterans for the veterans. The group uses, what it calls “motorcycle therapy,” to help veterans readjust to civilian life.

This year’s group of 17 veterans embarked on their journey Thursday (July 25) from the Salt Lake City-area. They will ride through Colorado, before turning north towards South Dakota. This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally runs from August 2nd through 11th.

VCR offers holistic and nature-based programs specifically designed to help wounded, severely injured and amputee veterans from all branches of service.

Throughout the ride, the group stops by several towns to make connections and to honor and celebrate our nation’s heroes.

This year’s ride features four female veterans, the most to join in a single year for VCR.

Since 2015, the group has taken more than 65 veterans from all over the U.S. to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.