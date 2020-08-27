Vermont motorcyclist dies in crash en route to Laconia Motorcycle Week

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car and two other motorcycles in the town of Lyndon, police say.

The preliminary investigation found the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Red Village Road when a westbound vehicle crossed the center line, colliding with the first of three motorcycles.

The operator of the motorcycle, Philip Barrett, 43, of East Burke, ended up in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other two motorcyclists suffered minor injuries avoiding the crash.

The Caledonian Record reports the motorcyclists were on their way to Motorcycle Week in Laconia, New Hampshire, at the time. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

