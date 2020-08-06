Vendors limited at 80th Sturgis rally, but hundreds of thousands still headed to the Black Hills

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA/CNN) — It’s almost time for heat, hogs and leather. Well maybe not quite as much leather for sale this year. The organizers of the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota say covid restrictions are limiting the number of vendors at the event this year.

They’ll still sell everything from food to motorcycles and accessories. But this year there are about 330 vendors. Usually 700-800 can be expected.

Many of the no-shows this year will be corporate vendors like Harley-Davidson which has forbidden its corporate employees from traveling. Still hundreds of thousands of cycling enthusiasts are expected at what many say is the largest such gathering in the world.

LATEST BIKER DAD HEADLINES: