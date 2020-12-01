Vegas biker killed in suspected DUI crash

Biker Dad

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly, suspected DUI crash has closed U.S. 95 south at the I-15 southbound transition ramp.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Nevada Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 95 south approaching the southbound I-15 ramp when it entered the restricted access painted area and struck the crash cushion.

The Toyota was then redirected into the U.S. 95 southbound lanes. At the same time, a Suzuki motorcycle traveling south on the highway struck the Toyota. The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle, according to NHP, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and then into custody.

Investigators do suspect impairment in the crash.

U.S. 95 southbound remains closed at the I-15 southbound transition ramp while NHP conducts their investigation.

