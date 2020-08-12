V-twin motorcycle builders compete at Buffalo Chip during Sturgis rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/CNN) – The Buffalo Chip is a hot spot for motorcycles. On Monday, some V-twin-powered bike builders got a chance to display what their bikes were made of.

A V-twin bike uses a two-cylinder piston engine. The cylinders share a common crankshaft and arranged in a V shape. No matter the brand of the ride, as long as there was a V-twin motor on the bike, riders had the chance to showcase it at the Chip.

While the Rally may be only 10 days, for bikers, it is a year-long process to prepare their performance bikes for the shows.

“The bottom line being these guys build bikes the whole offseason so to speak just to bring their heat here,” Jeff Holt, Partner V-twin visionary said.

