UPDATE: South Dakota health officials dismiss report calling Sturgis Rally a ‘superspreading event’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Tuesday’s media briefing, South Dakota health officials dismissed the findings of 63-page report from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, which claims the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally led to an increase in COVID-19 cases both locally and nationally, while costing billions in heathcare costs.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the paper is “white paper” which is not peer-reviewed. He also noted schools opened in South Dakota closely after the Sturgis Rally ended, which could have also played a role in the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in South

“At this point, the results do not align with the impacts of the rally among attendees in the state of South Dakota,” said Clayton who added a total of 124 South Dakota residents attended the Sturgis Rally before becoming ill with COVID-19.

You can read the 63-page report attached below.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state would need to find the source for the costs the paper states. Malsam-Rysdon also said using cell phone data to try and project COVID-19 cases is not an accurate correlation.

She added people “shouldn’t put too much stock into models.”