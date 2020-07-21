UPDATE: 11-year-old has successful surgery, part of his long recovery from a motorcycle crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Good news from Birmingham where a Saraland boy is recovering from a motorcycle crash that also killed his grandfather.

According to the “Pray for Caleb” Facebook page, 11-year-old Caleb Springston is doing well after his latest surgery. His mother, Nancy, writes, “He is out! Everything seem to go great. He says his knee hurts. And he’s sleepy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

PREVIOUS STORY:

little more than two months ago, 11-year-old Caleb Springston was badly injured in a crash that killed his grandfather.

The two had been out on a motorcycle ride together when they were hit head-on by an SUV on Highway 59 in Loxley.

Caleb was rushed to the hospital, and due to the severity of his injuries was sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Caleb has been in the hospital since the crash, working on his recovery with his mom by his side.

“It’s been pretty difficult. I lost my dad that day, and I was the biggest daddy’s girl in the world. We’re from Mobile and had to come to Birmingham because they thought Caleb’s kidneys were failing. He’s had 50 hours of surgery in less than 2 months – well 2 months, 12 days since this happened. He’s got 13 broken bones, he’s got metal fixations all in him,” said Nancy Springston, Caleb’s mom.

Nancy tells WKRG News 5, Caleb has begun to talk, saying “Hey momma,” and “I love you,” to his mom.

Due to COVID-19, many visitors are not allowed in Caleb’s room, and his mother stays with him 24/7. Because of that, Caleb and his mother have not seen their family much in the past two months.

Caleb has to go downstairs to see his two younger sisters. “He can only stand being in the chair for a little while. He is so broken,” said Nancy.

Caleb is scheduled for more surgery this week.

“He doesn’t use his left arm. He doesn’t realize he has a left arm right now,” said Nancy.

But, his mom says Caleb’s recovery has been moving relatively quickly.

“I think that’s what Caleb’s meant to do, to share the word of God. Share that the power of prayer really works,” said Nancy.

After the crash, Nancy is asking one thing from drivers, “watch out for motorcycles, seriously.”

His mother says the power of prayer has helped Caleb’s recovery process, and his family asks for your prayers for Caleb. Every night at 8:00 p.m. they pray for Caleb together, and ask others who are inclined to do so join in as well.

There is a poker run planned next month for Caleb’s birthday, to help raise money for the family.

You can follow Caleb’s recovery journey on his Facebook page.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES