“United we Roll” brings together bikers and badges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bikers and motorcycle cops focus on what they have in common. It’s part of a special ride through Mobile to bring two big communities together. It starts as bikers and the members of the thin blue line meet behind Mobile Police headquarters for the first Unity Ride.

“As we sit down, we fellowship we realize we have more in common than we don’t,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste. With recent protests in Mobile, the chief says everyone, from police officers to the mayor and public safety director, has tried to meet with people in the last month and move the community forward.

“We’ve sat down with people in different settings the mayor, public safety director, I’ve met with people and we come back together, as we deal with the crisis of the protest, find some common ground to make things better in the community,” said Battiste. The unity ride was a joint effort between MPD, WKRG News 5 Biker Dad Chris Best and Mobile Bay Harley Davidson.

“Motorcycles are all we care about, we don’t care about your color or whatever and we just care about riding, Harley has been that way for more than 100 years,” said Mark Fadden with Mobile Bay Harley Davidson. They hope to send a positive message with this short ride through Mobile.

“To celebrate the things that unite us rather than dwell on the things that divide us,” said WKRG Biker Dad Chris Best. Dozens of bikers make their way through Mobile–Police and civilians traveling side by side with flashing lights as their escorts, it’s a chance to pause and remember they have a lot more in common starting with two wheels and the road.

