U.S. Senator on 1,000 mile motorcycle ride across his entire state

ALPENA, Mich. (WBKB/CBS NEWSPATH) — On the second day of his 1,000 mile motorcycle ride through the state, Sen. Gary Peters (D) made a stop in Northeast Michigan at Alpena Community College.

This was the second day of classes for students at the college, and Peters was able to see how they’ve adapted to learning during the pandemic. Classrooms have been split in two, but they are still connected through a video wall, allowing professors to both see and communicate with all of their students.

During the visit, several students expressed they’re happy to be back. “The one thing that I certainly heard loud and clear from the students as they’re just happy to be back on campus,” said Sen. Peters. “They’re pleased with their protocols that keep them safe but they really want to be in the classroom and I can fully appreciate that.”

Northeast Michigan, especially areas like Alcona County, have had to scramble to provide internet access for both K-12 and college students. One of Sen. Peters’ goals is to expand broadband access everywhere. “My view is that everyone in this country should have access to that,” he said. “Those are the kind of infrastructure investments that we need to make, just like we did in the last century. We made a commitment as a country that everybody had access to electricity no matter where they lived. We have to make sure that people have access to broadband high speed internet no matter where they live.”

Shortly after the tour, Sen. Peters, accompanied by several other riders, hopped on his Harley Davidson and took off to the next location.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: