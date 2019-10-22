U.K. investigators will question U.S. diplomat’s wife in deadly motorcycle crash investigation

LONDON (CBS NEWS) — There are new developments in the case of a wrong way accident involving an american in England, that we’ve been closely following. 19- year- old Harry Dunn was on a motorcycle when he was hit by a car driven by Ann Sacoolas, the wife of an American official in Britain.

Harry Dunn

In a remarkable development, British police will travel to the U.S. to question Anne Sacoolas, the American at the heart of a dispute over diplomatic immunity that’s only getting bigger. In a press conference overnight, police say Sacoolas requested to be interviewed by investigators. They will be speaking with her under U.K. equivalent of her Miranda rights. Sacoolas was last questioned by U.K. investigators on august 28th, now that’s the day after the fatal accident and when police learned she had ‘diplomatic immunity’.

Anne Sacoolas

On September 16th, authorities became aware she had left Britain, possibly in a U.S. Air Force plane. But it wasn’t until ten days later the Dunn family were told she had returned to the United States.

Now Britain’s foreign secretary is questioning whether the diplomatic immunity Sacoolas used to leave the U.K. should be guaranteed for American personnel and their families at the airbase where Sacoolas lived.

Harry Dunn’s death sparked an extraordinary campaign for justice that saw his family travel to the U.S. to meet the president, and nearly Anne Sacoolas. Dunn’s family says the U.K. police interview is a step in the right direction.

LATEST HEADLINES: