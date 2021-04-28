Two years after serious crash, Mobile County teen still recovering

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — In May of 2019, then 14-year-old Andrew Tart was hit while driving his motorcycle on Lott Road.

Andrew Tart says it’s not something he really thinks about any more.

“I drive past the scene of my wreck every day, going home to school from school. I pass it every day, I think of it as a normal day, a normal part of the earth,” said Tart.

It’s been a long road, he says it has had its ups and downs as he’s been recovering from the accident that left him in a wheelchair.

“God’s got me under his hands, he’s going to get me through this. I’ll eventually get better. I’ll be back to normal eventually one day,” said Tart.

The accident happened May 21 on Lott Road and Hunters Way. “A lady pulled out in front of me and hit me head-on pretty much and paralyzed me from the waist down,” he said.

He went to Atlanta for rehab and therapy, and while he’s made strides. He’s still working towards his goals.

“Number one goal is to walk. I just hope I get there, take a step. That’s all I want to do,” Tart said.

“He is a great great young man. He hasn’t let it stop him,” said Emily Dent, his teacher.

He is now a sophomore at Mary G. Montgomery High School and is thinking about the future.

“I want to go to the University of Alabama and be a lawyer,” said Tart. He says he wants to walk across the stage at his graduation in two years.