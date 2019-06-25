Two teen suspects “not cooperating” after man shot and killed on motorcycle

PINE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Wilcox County Sheriff Earnest Evans says his office continues to search for a possible 3rd suspect in the shooting death of Tim Fletcher.

Sheriff Evans identified 2 suspects so far as 18- year-old Marlon Mendenhall and 17-year-old Maurice Powell. The pair were arrested Saturday.

Mendenhall and Powell are scheduled to appear in court for the first time this Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

So far, the two teens are not being cooperative with authorities, according to Sheriff Evans. We’re also told both teens are familiar to law enforcement.

20-year-old Tim Fletcher was shot and killed Friday afternoon while riding his motorcycle on Highway 162 in Pine Hill, about 10 minutes north of Thomasville.

Authorities still believe this was a random act and that the victim and suspects did not know each other.

Tim’s parents tell News 5 they have received little communication from authorities and they’re still unsure of the details surrounding their son’s death.

“We’d always get in little arguments you know, like siblings do. He’d always do something nice to make up for it. He was a good brother. He’d always find a way to make you laugh. He could take the most bland story and just make you die laughing, because he was funny like that all the time,” said his sister, Ashley.