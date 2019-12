OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were killed Sunday evening when a truck pulled in front of a motorcycle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 90, approaching Wilkerson Bluff Road, when a truck at the intersection failed to yield.

The two people on the motorcycle, identified as 40-year-old Charles Sillars and 40-year-old Jennifer Morris, both of Milton, were killed.

FHP is investigating the crash.

