Two killed in Alabama motorcycle crash

Biker Dad

by: WHNT

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WNNT) – Two people were killed Thursday night in a Madison County motorcycle wreck.

Alabama State Troopers said Eric Nathanael Barbee, 40, and Cristy Marie Calloway, 33, were killed when the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle Barbee was driving collided with a Chevy Silverado.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, on Maysville Road, six miles north of Huntsville.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook

Trending Stories