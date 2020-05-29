MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WNNT) – Two people were killed Thursday night in a Madison County motorcycle wreck.
Alabama State Troopers said Eric Nathanael Barbee, 40, and Cristy Marie Calloway, 33, were killed when the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle Barbee was driving collided with a Chevy Silverado.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, on Maysville Road, six miles north of Huntsville.
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:
- Two killed in Alabama motorcycle crash
- BIKER DAD: Ride Saturday will celebrate biker’s “miracle” recovery from coronavirus
- Bikers ride to several cemeteries to honor the fallen on Memorial Day
- Marine spends each Memorial Day in 24-hour salute
- Man from Eight Mile dies after motorcycle crash