Two killed in Alabama motorcycle crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WNNT) – Two people were killed Thursday night in a Madison County motorcycle wreck.

Alabama State Troopers said Eric Nathanael Barbee, 40, and Cristy Marie Calloway, 33, were killed when the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle Barbee was driving collided with a Chevy Silverado.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, on Maysville Road, six miles north of Huntsville.

