Troopers investigating crash involving a motorcycle on Lott Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that occurred on Lott Road Thursday evening.
Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 8:02 p.m. on Alabama 217/Lott Road near Cayton Road, in Mobile County.
Troopers say Jefferey P. Ramsey, 28, of Jacksonville, Fla. was injured when the 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Priscilla H. Neuhalfen, 63, of Eight Mile. Both Ramsey and Neuhalfen were injured as a result of the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Troopers continue to investigate the accident.