Troopers ID motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 45 near Fruitdale

FRUITDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, has claimed the life of a Fruitdale man.
His wife is still in critical condition from the crash as well. Friends are planning a benefit ride this weekend for the family.
William Shawn Heathcock, 46, was killed when the 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway after avoiding a vehicle that slowed suddenly. Heathcock was transported to University Hospital but later succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
The crash happened on U.S. 45 about four miles north of Fruitdale. No more information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
