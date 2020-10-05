Thunder Beach organizers reapply for permit to hold motorcycle rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach city officials confirmed event organizers for Thunder Beach reapplied for a permit to hold their motorcycle rally later this month.

The permit, if approved, would grant event organizers to move forward with the event on the same dates which is October 21-25.

In September, City Manager Tony O’Rourke denied the permit. In a memo to event organizers, he said the large event would present a clear and present danger to the public’s health and safety.

He also wrote “the city simply cannot risk another major outbreak of COVID‐19, as we experienced in late June and July, and its significant public health effects.”

On Friday, city officials said the permit is currently under review.

