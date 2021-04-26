Thunder Beach 23rd Spring Rally set to begin April 28

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Thunder Beach 23rd Spring Rally will return to Frank Brown Park next week and begin on Wednesday, April 28.

The rally will run from April 28 through May 1.

Panama City Beach approves Spring Thunder Beach Rally

The event will feature multiple events each including live music, motorcycle test rides and an official Thunder Beach Poker Run.
MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Some of the musical acts coming for the big event include Tim Watson, Jasmine Cain and The Ultimate Journey Tribute Show.

Vendors began opening as early as Sunday before the big event at Harley Davidson in Panama City Beach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook