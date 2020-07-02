Watch Live: Update on three troopers seriously injured after wreck in Oklahoma City involving motorcade for fallen Tulsa police sergeant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wreck involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and the motorcade for a fallen Tulsa police shut down part of a turnpike in Oklahoma City.

At around 11:20 a.m., the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced the Kilpatrick Turnpike westbound at Broadway Extension was shut down due to an accident with injury.

OHP officials tell KFOR three troopers are seriously injured. We know one is in surgery.

No other injuries are reported at this time.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement after the crash:

“I ask Oklahomans to join the First Lady and me in praying for the recovery of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who were injured, for their families and for all those affected by this terrible accident. It is always difficult to receive news of first responders being injured in the line of duty, but it is especially heartbreaking to learn this incident happened during the procession for an officer who was senselessly murdered while protecting his community.” Gov. Stitt

The troopers were part of the motorcade procession for fallen Tulsa Police Officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson. The procession left Tulsa earlier in the morning headed for LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.

Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot on Monday after pulling over a driver on 21st Street in Tulsa. Johnson and Zarkeshan were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but sadly, Johnson died from his injuries the next day.

Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan

What led up to the wreck is unknown at this time.

Latest stories: