Those lost in motorcycle crashes; Remembrance Ride

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cycle Connection, 402 East 7th, is hosted motorcycle enthusiasts Sunday to remember that everyone is sharing the road. Just this motorcycle season in the immediate Joplin area there have been three motorcycle fatalities.

Joplin Police motorcycle traffic officer and Major Crash Team investigator Ofc. Dalton Farmer spoke before kickstands go up at 2:00 pm.

“It’s all about motorcycle safety and awareness,” Nancy Hutson of Cycle Connection tells us. “We will ride around Joplin and end at Hope City Church.

We are riding to bring motorcycle awareness to the community, while remembering those we have lost recently to accidents. Doors will open at 12:30. Kick stands up at 2 heading on a short ride through the city and ending with an Ice Cream stop. CYCLE CONNECTION EVENT PAGE

MAY 13 — MO-86, North of Racine, Mo.

JUNE 19 — East 32nd & S Mississippi

JUNE 27 — East 32nd & Reinmiller Road

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: