‘Thank you, bikers and Governor Scott Walker’raise $8,000 to help vets

GREENFIELD (WITI/CBS)-– He’s no longer the governor of the State of Wisconsin, but Scott Walker is still riding his Harley-Davidson with supporters.



Iron Town Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee hosted a “Thank you, Governor Scott Walker” ride on Saturday, June 15.



Walker said the best part about the event was seeing old and new faces.

Tonette and I had a great time today. Thanks to Iron Town Harley Davidson & Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee for hosting us!!! pic.twitter.com/IMrSEu2jn3 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 15, 2019



“I love the people on rides. I’ve seen a lot of these folks over the years — many of them I’ve known for the last 15 or 20 years — at rides. Some are brand new, so it’s just neat meeting people,” Walker said.



The ride helped raise nearly $8,000 for Fisher House, a charity that provides a free place to stay for those who have family members getting treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.