‘Thank you, bikers and Governor Scott Walker’raise $8,000 to help vets

GREENFIELD (WITI/CBS)-– He’s no longer the governor of the State of Wisconsin, but Scott Walker is still riding his Harley-Davidson with supporters.
Iron Town Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee hosted a “Thank you, Governor Scott Walker” ride on Saturday, June 15.
Walker said the best part about the event was seeing old and new faces.
“I love the people on rides. I’ve seen a lot of these folks over the years — many of them I’ve known for the last 15 or 20 years — at rides. Some are brand new, so it’s just neat meeting people,” Walker said.
The ride helped raise nearly $8,000 for Fisher House, a charity that provides a free place to stay for those who have family members getting treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.