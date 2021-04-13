Texas police looking for driver in fiery hit and run motorcycle crash

Biker Dad

by: KFDX

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) –– Wichita Falls police are looking for a driver responsible for hitting a motorcyclist who later caught on fire due to the collision.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

It happened on Maurine Street at the intersection of Central Freeway Monday night around 9 p.m. According to Sergeant Cary Venable, the motorcyclist was stopped at a stop sign and was hit head on by a white Ford-150. After being hit, he was dragged by the truck while still on the bike, Venable said.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was on fire for a short period. He was taken to the hospital with burns. Venable said the motorcyclist is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook