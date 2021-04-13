Texas police looking for driver in fiery hit and run motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) –– Wichita Falls police are looking for a driver responsible for hitting a motorcyclist who later caught on fire due to the collision.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

It happened on Maurine Street at the intersection of Central Freeway Monday night around 9 p.m. According to Sergeant Cary Venable, the motorcyclist was stopped at a stop sign and was hit head on by a white Ford-150. After being hit, he was dragged by the truck while still on the bike, Venable said.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was on fire for a short period. He was taken to the hospital with burns. Venable said the motorcyclist is expected to be okay.