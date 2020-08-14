Texas officer killed in Sturgis motorcycle crash

NAVASOTA, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- A Texas police officer was one of two people killed this week near the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own, Officer William Cooper. The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota send our thoughts and prayers to his family, as well as all those affected by this tragedy. Rest easy, Officer Cooper,” a post on the City of Navasota, Texas Facebook page reads.

Cooper was about 3 miles west of Sturgis, South Dakota when he was killed in the crash on Monday. He was in the area on vacation to attend the rally.

A funeral service will be held August 18th at a local stadium.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old officer and a 55-year-old man were killed in a crash when Cooper failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into two eastbound motorcycles.

Cooper was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he later died. The 55-year-old victim was pronounced dead on scene. A 60-year-old man heading eastbound suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: