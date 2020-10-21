Texas motorcycle officer injured in hit and run

NORTH AUSTIN, Tex. (CBS NEWSPATH)– A Travis County Sheriff’s motorcycle deputy is recovering after being hit by a car. The department is now asking for help tracking down the driver who left the scene, releasing new pictures.

You spoke with someone who witnesses that deputy pull someone over just minutes before?

The Travis County Sheriff’s office says three motorcycle deputies were responding to traffic stop when one of them was struck by an oncoming car. The collision happened just before 9:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of McNeil and Parmer Lane in North Austin.

Venessa Yu who lives nearby, drove past the officer giving someone a ticket — minutes before the collision, “my husband and I were so nervous for the police officer giving the ticket because he was so close to the oncoming traffic I had this thought he might get hit because people usually fly down McNeil Road.”

Authorities say a silver Llexus fled the scene after striking the deputy. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Yu says she relieved to know the officer is okay, and hopes the person responsible is caught, “I just think people really need to slow down an officer shouldn’t put themselves in those situations but i know they have to do their jobs.”

Police are still searching for the driver of that silver Lexus.

Anyone with any information is being encouraged to call police.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: