Texas biker’s Harley stolen at gunpoint

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Police in College Station, Texas say a biker was robbed at gunpoint, the thief stealing his $40 thousand Harley.
It happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a retail store in the area. The bike is a blacked out Road Glide with the license plate 1684CA. If you know anything police want you to call 979-764-3600
