Texas biker’s Harley stolen at gunpoint

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Police in College Station, Texas say a biker was robbed at gunpoint, the thief stealing his $40 thousand Harley.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a retail store in the area. The bike is a blacked out Road Glide with the license plate 1684CA. If you know anything police want you to call 979-764-3600

If you see this Harley motorcycle, please call (979) 764-3600. DO NOT APPROACH. The TX license plate (at the time it was stolen) was 168C4A. This motorcycle was stolen at gunpoint from a retail parking lot in College Station at about 4:19 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/YWUtpBdOLU — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 21, 2021

