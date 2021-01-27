Texas biker killed in crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle collision in northwest Austin Tuesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

According to ATCEMS, the crash happened in the 9800 block of North Lake Creek Parkway. The person died at the scene, the agency reported.

The Austin Fire and Police Departments also responded to the crash.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

