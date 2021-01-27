Texas biker killed in crash

Biker Dad
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle collision in northwest Austin Tuesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. 

According to ATCEMS, the crash happened in the 9800 block of North Lake Creek Parkway. The person died at the scene, the agency reported. 

The Austin Fire and Police Departments also responded to the crash.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook