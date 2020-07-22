Texas biker killed in crash with cow

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a cow in Coleman County early Sunday morning. 

Rowdy Roy Escobar, 24, of Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 84 just east of Novice around 1:45 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Escobar was traveling north down the highway when he struck a cow in the road.

He was found in a ditch alongside his motorcycle.

This crash is still under investigation.

