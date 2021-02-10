Texas biker killed after hitting power pole

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a motorcyclist died after hitting a utility pole on East William Cannon Drive near South Pleasant Valley Road in southeast Austin on Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of William Cannon Drive near Rockridge Drive.

They say witnesses saw the motorcyclist pull away from an intersection when he appeared to lose control and crash into the pole. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police reopened William Cannon Drive three hours after the crash.