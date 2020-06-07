Tennessee motorcycle officer injured in crash

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police officer on a motorcycle was injured Friday afternoon in a crash on East Main Street near the Bluegrass Country Club in Hendersonville.

According to investigators, there were no serious injuries in the two-vehicle crash. The Hendersonville officer, Ed Barry, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was backed up in the area for a while while the crash was under investigation. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

Barry has worked with Hendersonville for three years.

