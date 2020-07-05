Teen dirt biker killed on NC Interstate

MINT HILL, NC (FOX 42) — A 17-year-old dirt biker who was involved in an accident Saturday night at an I-485 inner off-ramp has died, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident around 10 p.m. at the I-485 inner off-ramp near Blair Road in Mint Hill.

The dirt bike struck another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn on the driver’s side. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

