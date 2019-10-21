Suspect in New Hampshire 7 motorcycle deaths now charged with homicide

CONCORD, N.H. — (WMUR/CNN) A man accused of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in June has been indicted on 16 new charges, officials said Monday.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, had been facing seven counts of negligent homicide, a Class B felony, in connection with the June 21 crash on Route 2 in Randolph. The new indictments charge him with seven counts of manslaughter and seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, Class A felonies.
Zhukovskyy was also indicted on charges of aggravated DWI and reckless conduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 5.
The negligent homicide-DUI charges accuse Zhukovskyy of driving under the influence of a controlled substance or substances at the time of the crash. The manslaughter charges accuse Zhukovskyy of driving recklessly and swerving across the center line on Route 2.
