Suspect in New Hampshire 7 motorcycle deaths now charged with homicide

CONCORD, N.H. — (WMUR/CNN) A man accused of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in June has been indicted on 16 new charges, officials said Monday.

This May 11, 2019 booking photo released by the East Windsor Police Department shows Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in East Windsor, Conn. Zhukovskyy is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Lancaster, N.H., on seven counts of negligent homicide after the pickup he was driving collided with a group of motorcycles, killing seven on a two-lane highway in Randolph, N.H. on Friday night. (East Windsor Police Department via AP)

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, had been facing seven counts of negligent homicide, a Class B felony, in connection with the June 21 crash on Route 2 in Randolph. The new indictments charge him with seven counts of manslaughter and seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, Class A felonies.

Zhukovskyy was also indicted on charges of aggravated DWI and reckless conduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 5.

The negligent homicide-DUI charges accuse Zhukovskyy of driving under the influence of a controlled substance or substances at the time of the crash. The manslaughter charges accuse Zhukovskyy of driving recklessly and swerving across the center line on Route 2.

