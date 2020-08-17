Sturgis Rally: SD Public Safety report 110 crashes, 145 DUIs through Sunday morning

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rally Tally numbers from the final day of the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are in.

A total of 110 crashes and 145 DUIs have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Last year to date, there were 95 crashes and 171 DUI arrests.

According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, there have been 241 misdemeanor drug arrests and 126 felony drug arrests through 6 a.m. Sunday.

You can see the full South Dakota Highway Patrol daily information from 6 a.m. Saturday, August 8 to 6 a.m. Sunday, August 16 in the table below.