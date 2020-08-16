Sturgis Rally: SD Public Safety report 102 crashes, 133 DUIs through Saturday morning

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rally Tally numbers from day eight of the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are in.Latest Sturgis Rally news and live video
A total of 102 crashes and 133 DUIs have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 a.m. Saturday.
Last year to date, there were 85 crashes and 157 DUI arrests.
According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, there have been 220 misdemeanor drug arrests and 119 felony drug arrests through 6 a.m. Saturday.
You can see the full South Dakota Highway Patrol daily information from 6 a.m. Saturday, August 8 to 6 a.m. Saturday, August 15 in the table below.
