Sturgis Rally: Monday vehicle count at 56,972, 4-day total at 217,778

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Through the first four days of the 80th annual Sturgis Rally, more than 200,000 vehicles have passed through at nine counting locations.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, 217,778 vehicles have been counted since Friday, down 4.6% from 2019 (228,348).

Monday’s tally was the busiest day so far with 56,972 vehicles counted. Despite being the most of any single day so far, the number was down 6.8% from 2019 Monday count.

Latest Sturgis Rally news and live video

