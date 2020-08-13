Sturgis Rally: 49,228 vehicles counted Wednesday, 6-day total at 343,913

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 49,228 vehicles counted at nine locations entering Sturgis Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Thursday. 

The 49,228 vehicles counted Wednesday for the 80th annual Sturgis Rally are down 12.4% from Wednesday in 2019. 

The 6-day total of vehicles is listed at 319,716. In 2019, the 6-day number was 343,913. 

So far, 2020 vehicle counts are down 7% from 2019 numbers. 

