Sturgis Rally: 46,263 vehicles counted Thursday, 7-day total at 365,979

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, 46,263 vehicles were counted entering Sturgis at nine different locations according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Thursday’s numbers make the 7-day total of the 2020 and 80th annual Sturgis Rally at 365,979 vehicles. Through this time in 2019, the 7-day total was at 395,453.At home in Sturgis as residents share space with rally attendees 

Thursday’s vehicle count are down 10.2% against the same time last year.

The DOT said the final vehicle count will come on Monday. The Sturgis Rally ends on Sunday.Latest Sturgis Rally news and live video 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook