Sturgis Rally: 46,263 vehicles counted Thursday, 7-day total at 365,979

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, 46,263 vehicles were counted entering Sturgis at nine different locations according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Thursday's numbers make the 7-day total of the 2020 and 80th annual Sturgis Rally at 365,979 vehicles. Through this time in 2019, the 7-day total was at 395,453.

Thursday’s vehicle count are down 10.2% against the same time last year.

Thursday's vehicle count are down 10.2% against the same time last year.

The DOT said the final vehicle count will come on Monday. The Sturgis Rally ends on Sunday.